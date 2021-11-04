Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 428,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

