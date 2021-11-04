Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 415,371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

