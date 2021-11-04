SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 1,981,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

