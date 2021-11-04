SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 299.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 20.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $11.27 on Thursday, reaching $285.37. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,448. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.17. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $281.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

