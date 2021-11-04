Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

