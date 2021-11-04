Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

SKX opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

