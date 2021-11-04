Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.46. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 5,463 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

