SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Announces Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SKYT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
