SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Announces Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SKYT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

