SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLR Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.