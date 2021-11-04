SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

