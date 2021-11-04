Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $18.96. Smiths Group shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 9,661 shares changing hands.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.5206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

