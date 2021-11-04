Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,510.89

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,510.89 ($85.07) and traded as low as GBX 3,828 ($50.01). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,846 ($50.25), with a volume of 361,144 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,025.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,510.89. The company has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

