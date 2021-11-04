Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 156,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

