Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Snap reported sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 770,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,461,190. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock worth $160,890,436.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 55.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.