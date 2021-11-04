Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.97

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.97 ($30.55) and traded as high as €29.43 ($34.62). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €29.36 ($34.54), with a volume of 2,513,384 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

