SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $389.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $367.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.91.

SEDG opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

