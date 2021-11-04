Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.