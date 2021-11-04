Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 152.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

