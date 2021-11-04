South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSB. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.76.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

