South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. South32 has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

