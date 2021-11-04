Sparkle Loyalty Trading Up 0.6% This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $15,997.61 and $205.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00240669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00096313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.