Spartan Protocol Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00084320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,505.57 or 1.00127115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.94 or 0.07262885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

