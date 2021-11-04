SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,946,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,874,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15.

