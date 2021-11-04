SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 682.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.