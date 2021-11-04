Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,987. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

