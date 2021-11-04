Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $969.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.11 million and the highest is $972.93 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 965,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

