Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00088050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00101348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.05 or 0.07318555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.22 or 0.99456683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

