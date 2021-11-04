Sport and Leisure (SNL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.90 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $152.90 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00095731 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars.

