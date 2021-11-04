SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $382.40 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.