Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 293.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AL stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

