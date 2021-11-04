Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

