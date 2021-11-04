Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 871.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

