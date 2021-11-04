Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 24,242 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $201,161,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

