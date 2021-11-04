StableXSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1,258.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $20.12 million and $1,258.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,427.44 or 1.00008997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00060832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.97 or 0.00758641 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

