Stakenet (XSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.44 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $24.44 million and $114,213.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00323409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001172 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00215599 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,122,984 coins and its circulating supply is 121,583,947 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

