Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $1.31 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00087329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.35 or 0.07287466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,708.08 or 0.99570650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.