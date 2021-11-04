Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $187.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.