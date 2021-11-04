Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$67.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.60 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.