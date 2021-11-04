StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Issues Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

SRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in StarTek were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

