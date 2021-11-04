State Street Corp Acquires 379,690 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.98% of Colfax worth $128,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.