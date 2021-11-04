State Street Corp Acquires 67,789 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Retail Properties of America worth $129,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 478,196 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

