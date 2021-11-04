State Street Corp Buys 534,092 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.53% of JetBlue Airways worth $135,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,930 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.