State Street Corp Buys 534,092 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.53% of JetBlue Airways worth $135,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

