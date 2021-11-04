State Street Corp Buys 83,578 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Performance Food Group worth $127,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

