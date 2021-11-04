State Street Corp Has $130.66 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.54% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $130,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

