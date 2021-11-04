State Street Corp Has $131.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $131,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

