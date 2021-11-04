State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $123,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.