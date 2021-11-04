State Street Corp Purchases 83,578 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of Performance Food Group worth $127,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

