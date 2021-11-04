State Street Corp Raises Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.50% of Quidel worth $133,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $138.39 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

