State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State Street Corp increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $133,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

